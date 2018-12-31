Patrick McCaw joins Cavaliers after Warriors decline to match offer

Patrick McCaw is off to Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Patrick McCaw contract drama officially expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors declined to match an offer sheet for the restricted free agent, allowing him to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news for ESPN. The non-guaranteed offer is for two years and $6 million after McCaw held out the front end of the season.

McCaw headed to Cleveland

The 6-foot-7 guard will take the last roster spot in Cleveland. The non-guaranteed contract means the Cavs don’t have to make a decision on keeping him throughout the season until Jan. 7, according to ESPN. His $3 million pay is pro-rated until that date.

His 2019-20 season contract is also non-guaranteed at $3 million. He can’t be traded this year once the contract becomes guaranteed, per ESPN.

McCaw, in his third season, was the Warriors’ second-round pick in the 2016 draft. He won two titles with Golden State, both against Cleveland, and averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 158 career games.

McCaw is expected to be at Cavs practice Monday, according to cleveland.com, and his playing status for Wednesday’s game is uncertain.

Warriors want roster spot open

Keeping McCaw on the roster would have pushed the Warriors luxury tax bill more than five times higher, from $11.3 million to $61.6 million. The Warriors also wanted to keep a 15th roster spot open, according to ESPN.

McCaw held out to begin the season and stayed away from the team to get a better contract from the Warriors or go elsewhere for it. Second-year wing Alfonzo McKinnie has broken into the rotation, and is expected to receive a guaranteed contract from the Warriors in January.

