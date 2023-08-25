Patrick Mahomes: Seeing teammates get cut is hard, this is their livelihood

Patrick Mahomes has never had to worry about the Chiefs cutting him, but dozens of teammates are going to get cut in the coming days, and Mahomes says that's hard to see.

NFL rosters are currently at 90 players, but they have to be down to 53 by Tuesday, and Mahomes said he tries not to even follow which players are on the roster bubble.

“It’s hard, I don’t like to follow it too closely,” Mahomes said. “I’m rooting for everybody. It’s hard to sit there and you don’t want to promote for one guy to make it over another guy because this is people’s livelihoods, this is people’s lives. I let those guys, Brett Veach and coach Reid handle that, Clark Hunt everyone like that. They do a good job of finding the best players to put in position to go out there and have success. I don’t follow that too closely. It’s hard for me. I like all the guys in the locker room, it’s hard to see guys, even if it’s for a moment, their dreams kind of get cut right there so it definitely is a hard day for everybody in this league.”

More than 1,000 NFL players will get cut in the coming days. Some will catch on with another team, or get signed to a practice squad, but for others, their dreams die on roster cutdown day. That's hard for them, and hard for their teammates to see.