Patrick Mahomes ran circles around Bills defenders, and Andy Reid got big mad at refs

Patrick Mahomes usually makes the highlight reels with his spectacular arm.

But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also a next-level playmaker with his feet, a lesson frustrated Buffalo Bills defenders learned the hard way on Monday.

Needing five yards on third down in the third quarter in the red zone, Mahomes decided to scramble after failing to find a passing target. He ran toward the left sideline, where three Bills defenders appeared to have him hemmed up well short of the line of gain.

But Mahomes didn’t give up on the play and literally ran circles around and through the Bills defense.

Ref ruling leaves Andy Reid irked

The run left the Chiefs inches short of a first down, a ruling that left head coach Andy Reid furious after officials failed to measure the result of the oh-so-close third-down run.

Angry Reid. Andy Reid irate that the refs wouldn’t measure it for a first down. pic.twitter.com/5oIPumqN0s — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) October 19, 2020

Reid’s protests made no impact on officials, who lined the ball up just short of the line of gain for fourth down. Reid didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field. Because, why would he?

Chiefs cash in

He was promptly rewarded for his faith in his offense when running back Darrel Williams not only made the first down but found the end zone on the next play.

Darrel Williams finds the end zone on 4th down!@Chiefs lead 20-10 with 1:18 left in the third.



📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/ln1Z1OkbS9 — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2020

The score helped propel the Chiefs to a 26-17 win. As usual when there’s Chiefs drama, things worked out for Kansas City in the end.

