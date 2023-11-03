Patrick Mahomes "perfectly fine" after illness, cut hand

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed intravenous fluids to make it through last week's loss to the Broncos. He fought flu-like symptoms that might have contributed to an uncharacteristic performance.

Mahomes threw for only 240 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and lost a fumble in the 24-9 loss to the Broncos.

He said Friday in Germany that he is good to go for this week.

“I’m feeling perfectly fine,” Mahomes said Friday, via Ken Maguire of the Associated Presss. “It was kind of just that night and a little bit that next day. I kind of got back pretty quickly.”

Mahomes also cut his left hand during the game, which was the reason for his inclusion on the injury report. But Mahomes was a full participant all week and has no injury designation.

“The hand is fine, just have to cover it up for some practices, but I don’t think I’ll have much of anything on it for the game,” Mahomes said.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) didn't make the trip, and linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) and receiver Richie James (knee) are questionable.