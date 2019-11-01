Nearing a return? Chiefs list Patrick Mahomes as 'questionable' for Sunday

Patrick Mahomes is just over two weeks removed from needing his kneecap popped back into place against the Denver Broncos, but there’s apparently a not-insignificant chance he plays this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is listed as questionable for this Sunday in the team’s injury report after a full week of limited practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahomes had been listed as out against the Green Bay Packers last week after being limited in practice, so there’s clearly been a step forward for the reigning MVP.

Patrick Mahomes appears to be recovering quickly from a dislocated kneecap. (AP)

Could Patrick Mahomes really miss only one game?

The Chiefs have played only one game since losing Mahomes against the Broncos on a Thursday night game, a 31-24 loss to the Packers. That Mahomes could play again on Sunday would be shocking given how much pain he appeared in when the injury happened.

Mahomes going down in a Thursday game helps things, as he would have 17 days to recover rather than the usual 14.

However, judging by video of him jogging somewhat gingerly in practice on Friday, Mahomes still might not be 100 percent yet.

Today’s Pat Mahomes practice video pic.twitter.com/GKyKjnL7AH — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 1, 2019

Of course, it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise Mahomes is still dealing with the effects of his injury. He was initially given a three-week timetable from Oct. 17 to return for the Chiefs. That would have lined up for a Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans to be his first game back, but his “questionable” listing means he could be ahead of schedule.

Story continues

If Mahomes is unable to suit up, it will be Matt Moore again for the Chiefs against a Vikings team that has been red-hot over the last month.

More from Yahoo Sports: