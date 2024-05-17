With Pat Riley lacking answers in Heat power rotation, decisions loom with Bryant, Robinson

MIAMI – It has been an ongoing story for years for the Miami Heat, their lack of size. It was a story in last year’s NBA Finals, and again a story in his past season’s demise.

But the greater story for the Miami Heat, or the greater reality, has been a lack of functional size.

Because size again was in place in the just-concluded season . . . just not the depth of size to inspire coach Erik Spoelstra.

On the eve of the season, Heat President Pat Riley told the Sun Sentinel of the 2023 offseason free-agency addition of Thomas Bryant, “We tried to address the one issue that I think had to be addressed, and we really like this player in Thomas Bryant that can give us more around the paint, at the rim, offense.”

Bryant wound up appearing in only 38 games, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, held out half the schedule (41 games) during the regular season by coach’s decision.

There also was hope of Orlando Robinson, having been converted from his two-way contract, building off yet another solid summer league last July. Instead. Robinson was held out 38 times by coach’s decision, missing another 19 games while on G League assignment, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 36 Heat appearances.

So, instead, much of the big-man burden again fell on Bam Adebayo putting his 6-foot-9, 255-pound frame against the biggest of the league’s big men, Kevin Love attempting to beat opposing big men from the perimeter, and Spoelstra often turning to the 6-5 likes of Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith.

So what next?

It both is and is not in the Heat’s control.

For his part, Bryant holds a $2.8 million player option for next season that requires a decision by June 29. As for Robinson, the Heat have a July 15 deadline to guarantee his $2.1 million for next season, otherwise making him a free agent.

Ultimately, it well could come down to Bryant’s decision when it comes to the Robinson guarantee, With Adebayo in place, Love expected to opt into his $4 million option for next season, and with 6-10 Nikola Jovic emerging, the likelihood is seeking an upgrade on either Bryant or Robinson.

“I haven’t given too much thought about it right now,” Bryant said of his option decision. “Really, it’s just trying to deal with the end of the season. But for me, I love this Heat organization; I love the Heat culture. I love what these guys represent, and what they bring to the table and how everybody here has to work.”

But at 26, it is possible he also seeks more of a role or opportunity to reestablish value.

“For me, overall, I thought the year was a learning experience,” Bryant said. “It was a really big learning experience, coming in from different organizations to the Heat organization, the Heat culture. And I think it was a great big learning curve for me. And I felt like I’ve improved day in and day out since the start of training camp all the way until now.

“The opportunities were not there all the time, but I believed it was things that Coach had to do. He was dealing with everything, as well. We had injuries and there were opportunities there for me, as well. I tried to capitalize as much as I could in those as many I had. But overall, I thought it was a great time.”

With Robinson, the Heat decision does not figure to come until his July 15 deadline, and possibly later if the Heat can reach an agreement to extend the deadline. By keeping Robinson on the roster, it provides salary that potentially could be utilized to balance a trade.

“It was a very productive season,” Robinson, 23, said. “I learned a lot. I got to see many different things, places to grow, places where I was good, and I learned a lot.”

Robinson appreciates what it will take to get him on the court.

“Defensively, I feel like the more I can do with my body will allow me to impact the defensive end,” he said. “So just strengthening my body and creating more depth in that area will allow me to be more impactful on the defensive end.”

Ultimately, it could be either/or with Bryant and Robinson. It also could be neither, if the Riley mandate remains to make sizable gains.

“I felt like it was a great, great time being here, being around these guys, being around the coaching staff, being around this organization,” Bryant said. “So there’s nothing I can say that was a con or anything that was said that would deter me from wanting to be here, this Heat culture.”