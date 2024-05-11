Parkland softball, baseball pick up postseason wins at home

(WCIA) — The Parkland softball and baseball teams both advanced to the next round of the NJCAA Division II postseason.

Ranked first in the country most of the season, Parkland Softball won a second-straight Central District Championship to advance to the NJCAA DII National Tournament. The Cobras took down St. Louis Community College in a 4-3 finish.

Parkland Baseball secured the Region 24 Championship for the first time since 2018 to advance to the Central District Championships. Down 5-2 in the fifth inning, the Cobras hit a grand slam to take the lead, winning 9-6.

Opponents and locations for the Central District Baseball Championships will be announced at a later date. Parkland Softball moves on to the NJCAA DII Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

