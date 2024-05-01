Para-triathlete Grace Norman preps 4 years for Olympics

(NEXSTAR) – After a dominant 2023 in which she won her fourth world title and eighth career World Championships medal to cap an undefeated season, Grace Norman will look to continue the dominance at the Paris Olympics.

“Going into Paris,” Norman said, “I’ve(…)had four years to dedicate to triathlon and learn to really enjoy the process of day-to-day.”

Grace was born with congenital constriction band syndrome in her left leg, which resulted in the amputation of her left leg and right big toe when she was young. In high school, she competed in track & field and cross country, where she became the first female amputee to finish on the podium at a high school track & field state championship.

The 2020 Cedarville University graduate competed on the NCAA track and cross-country teams and also represented Cedarville at the 2019 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, joining Allysa Seely as the first two para-triathletes to compete at the event.

Last go-around, Norman earned Paralympic silver in the PTS5 category in Tokyo to go with her 2016 gold medal from Rio.

