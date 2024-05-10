Panthers WR Xavier Legette owns a quarter horse named ‘Dolla Bill’

Have you ever seen a panther ride a horse?

Carolina Panthers first-round pick Xavier Legette took questions following his opening outing of rookie minicamp on Friday. And after chopping it up about the usual football stuff, he got into his well-documented love of horses.

“I was about five years old,” he said of the first time he rode a horse.. “And ever since I was a little boy—my uncle, he would bring the horses to my house every day for my birthday. And then we’ll go out there to the horse stable on the weekend.”

Legette, now 23 years old, was then asked if he has a horse of his own.

“Oh yeah,” he replied. “Dolla Bill.”

Xavier Legette first rode a horse at the age of 5. He know owns a quarter horse named Dolla Bill. pic.twitter.com/5il3rzJtM6 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 10, 2024

Dolla Bill, as Legette added, is a “one of one” racking horse. The racking horse, per the National Racking Horse Association, is a “breed derived from the Tennessee Walking Horse” and is known for a “distinctive singlefoot gait.”

With a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, Legette probably doesn’t need a horse to get some giddy-up. But maybe we’ll be introduced to Dolla Bill real soon.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire