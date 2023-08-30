Panthers waive Matt Corral, Derek Wright, Chandler Wooten

After constructing their initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers made a few additions on Wednesday—three, to be exact. And unfortunately, that means they’ll have to be a trio of subtractions.

As first reported by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, that trio will consist of quarterback Matt Corral, wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten.

So, yes, it turns out the Panthers will only carry two quarterbacks (Bryce Young and Andy Dalton) onto their active roster—at least for the time being. Oh, and yes, they also have themselves a sunk cost in Corral—who was a third-round pick in last year’s draft.

Carolina moved up to the 94th overall spot to select the Ole Miss standout, sending a 2023 third-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder (137th overall) to the New England Patriots. The Patriots, in turn, used those picks to take Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in 2022 and Sacramento State linebacker Marte Marpu in 2023.

Corral has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL, as he missed the entirety of his rookie campaign with a Lisfranc fracture. In three appearances this preseason, he completed 28 of his 47 passing attempts for 249 yards and an interception.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire