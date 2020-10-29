Panthers vs. Falcons: How to watch or stream Thursday night matchup

The Panthers play the NFC South rival Falcons today in a Thursday Night Football rematch from their win a few weeks ago.

Here’s all the info on how to watch or stream the game.

Regular season Week 8 matchup

Atlanta Falcons (1-6) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

When

Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX and NFL Network. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call.

Stream

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

Odds

Carolina was the underdog in Week 5. For this game, the Panthers are listed as three-point favorites.

Related