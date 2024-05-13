Panthers sign 2 players on Monday

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales appears to be bringing another familiar face into the fold.

As first reported by Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the team is set to sign outside linebacker Cam Gill after workout on Monday,. Gill has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom Canales served as the offensive coordinator during the 2023 campaign.

A Sumter, S.C. native, Gill attended Wagner College from 2016 to 2019. He ended his stay in Staten Island, N.Y. with a decorated career—being honored as a two-time NEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time First-team All-NEC selection.

Gill, who went undrafted in 2020, would be signed by Tampa Bay. Over his 40 games for the Buccaneers, he amassed 29 combined tackles (one for a loss), 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

The bulk of Gill’s work came on special teams, as the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder registered 768 total snaps on the unit in three seasons.

Carolina, per an official release, has also signed defensive lineman TJ Smith. Smith, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, appeared in five games for the Minnesota Vikings between 2021 and 2023.

