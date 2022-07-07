The Panthers have experienced a bump in betting odds after adding quarterback Baker Mayfield to the roster.

Via PointsBet, the Panthers have seen their odds to win the NFC South move from +1200 to +1000. Their chances to win the Super Bowl also have shifted from +12500 to +1000.

Carolina’s odds to win the NFC, however, haven’t changed. They’re still at +5000.

Mayfield definitely constitutes an upgrade over Sam Darnold. The challenge becomes getting Mayfield ready to go, starting with a Week One visit from Mayfield’s former team, the Browns.

The NFC is generally wide open, with a small handful of elite teams and, basically, everyone else. Mayfield’s presence could be enough to make a big difference, if he stays healthy. It would help if running back Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, too.

Panthers see betting odds improve with acquisition of Baker Mayfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk