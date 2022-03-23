Panthers restructure contract of RB Christian McCaffrey

Save for the larger part of their Deshaun Watson pursuit—the Carolina Panthers have attacked the offseason with considerate, levelheaded moves. They’ve signed two legitimate starters for their aching offensive line, two middle linebackers to help breathe life into an anemic corp and even wrangled in one of the game’s best punters—each at a respectable cost.

And don’t look now, but another one could soon be in store.

On Tuesday night, the Panthers restructured the contract of star rusher Christian McCaffrey. The move, a simple restructure, cleared up an extra $5.5 million to burn for Carolina, as first reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

That slight adjustment, additionally, gives the team a total of $29.06 million in salary cap space—the highest such number in the NFL at the moment. The Houston Texans sit slightly under the Panthers, at $28.39 million.

So, does that mean a new addition is on the way?

Possibly. Why maneuver for extra cash now if you’re not planning on at least trying to use it?

If that’s the case, there’s quite a bit of top-end talent still out for the taking.

Related

Panthers, Cam Newton have reportedly had 'conversations' about 2022 return Report: Panthers were actively in on former Cowboys OT La'el Collins

List