Panthers ranked as NFL’s 2nd-worst roster heading into OTAs

Only one team, the Philadelphia Eagles, has spent more money this offseason than the Carolina Panthers. So, what do they have to show for it?

Well, according to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, not much more than they did last season.

Davenport recently ranked what he believes to be the worst NFL rosters heading into organized team activities. The Panthers are included in the bunch, and come in as the second-worst:

Carolina is better at the skill positions this season. But despite giving guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt big contracts, the offensive line still ranks in the bottom 10.

And the problems get that much bigger on defense after Carolina lost multiple key players from last year’s fourth-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed. Edge-rusher Brian Burns, who led the team in sacks last year, was traded to New York. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who led the team in tackles, left in free agency. Replacements were procured in DJ Wonnum and Josey Jewell, but both are downgrades. A defense that was somehow top-five in yards allowed and bottom-five in points allowed didn’t improve.

Neither did the team as a whole, at least not demonstrably.

Only the New England Patriots sit below the Panthers—with the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals also listed.

