Panthers practice silent count for home game vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys remain "America's Team" despite Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's recent declaration that the Wolverines are them. Cowboys fans are everywhere, and they're everywhere their team goes.

Earlier this season, the Chargers had to use a silent count at home because of Cowboys fans making noise at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have had to do the same at home against the Cowboys.

The Panthers host the Cowboys this week, and they have prepared for a silent count just in case.

"I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels," Reich said, via video from David Newton of ESPN. "We have a great city that other teams' fans like to come to. We’re prepared. We practiced silent count this week, if we have to use it. So, we're prepared either way."

The Cowboys, who have an NFL-best 12-game home winning streak, could have a home-field advantage in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Panthers are 1-8, and the Cowboys are 6-3.