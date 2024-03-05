Panthers plan to release Hayden Hurst

The Panthers are moving on from a veteran offensive player.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Carolina is planning to release tight end Hayden Hurst before March 16, when he is due a $1.85 million roster bonus.

Hurst signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last year. By releasing him, the Panthers will incur a $9.86 million dead cap hit with only $52,156 in cap savings.

Person reports the Panthers offered Hurst a chance to take a pay cut but the tight end declined.

Hurst played just nine games in 2023, missing the last eight after sustaining a concussion. But Hurst noted after the season he'd been cleared. He finished the year with 18 receptions for 184 yards with one touchdown.

Hurst signed with Carolina after putting together a strong season with Cincinnati in 2022. He caught 52 passes for 414 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Bengals.

Originally the No. 25 overall pick in 2018, Hurst has appeared in 79 games with 39 starts for the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, and Panthers. He’s registered 195 receptions for 1,902 yards with 15 TDs.