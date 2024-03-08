Panthers are not expected to tender Ihmir Smith-Marsette as a restricted free agent

The Panthers and wide receiver/punt returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette may be parting ways.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers are not expected to tender Smith-Marsette a contract as a restricted free agent. Fowler adds that the two sides could still agree on a contract, but Smith-Marsette is currently set to hit the open market.

Smith-Marsette joined the Panthers in a preseason trade with the Chiefs last summer. He averaged 8.7 yards per punt return and had a 79-yard touchdown return in a Week 10 loss to the Bears.

Smith-Marsette, who entered the league as a 2021 Vikings fifth-round pick, also caught eight passes for 51 yards and ran eight times for 74 yards last season.