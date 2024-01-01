Panthers have no comment about David Tepper apparently throwing drink into crowd

On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged that seemed to show Panthers owner David Tepper throwing a drink into the stands in Jacksonville. On Sunday night, a Panthers spokesperson declined comment on the matter.

The fact that the Panthers declined comment can fairly be interpreted as an acknowledgement that the video shows what it seems to show. If Tepper had any basis for denying that he threw a drink into the stands, the team would have issued his denial.

The NFL has acknowledged awareness of the video, but the league had no further comment.

It's hard to image the NFL doing nothing about it. He's an owner. He is the league. If he's not punished, the league can never again claim with a straight face that owners are held to a higher standard than players.