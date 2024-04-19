Panthers NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Carolina's draft picks for every round

Despite finishing with the worst record in the league last season (2-15), the Carolina Panthers do not have a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Carolina would have had the first overall pick, but they traded their 2024 first rounder to the Bears prior to last year’s draft, when they moved up to select QB Bryce Young at No. 1. However, Young's rookie season did not go as planned - he went 2-14 in 16 starts while averaging just 179.8 passing yards per game, while head coach Frank Reich lasted just 11 games in charge before being fired.

The Panthers have a new general manager in Dan Morgan and a new head coach in Dave Canales. Morgan previously served as the team's assistant GM under Scott Fitterer, who was fired after last season. This will be Canales' first head coaching job in the NFL after spending last season as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay.

LB Brian Burns, who was a first-round pick by the Panthers in 2019, was traded to the Giants this offseason, with Carolina receiving two picks in return (2nd and 5th rounders). The Panthers need to surround Young with more talent at both wide receiver and tight end, while they could also add in the secondary.

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: No. 33

Round 2: No. 39 (from NYG)

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 101

Round 5: No. 141 (from NYG)

Round 5: No. 142 (from TEN)

Round 7: No. 240 (from PIT)

