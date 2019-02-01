Panthers' Julius Peppers announces retirement: 'As much as I would like to play forever, I know I can't'

Here’s looking at you: Carolina pass-rusher Julius Peppers announced on Friday that he’s retiring after 17 seasons. (AP)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, one of the most durable and effective pass-rushers of this or any generation, announced on Friday that he’s retiring after 17 NFL seasons.

With an essay on The Players Tribune and a video posted on social media by the Panthers, the 39-year-old said, “I’ll see you later” — he didn’t want to say goodbye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘It’s gotta end at some point’

In his essay, Peppers began by noting that he’s not big on words and doesn’t like to put himself out there, so he got right to the point:

“Seventeen years is a long time to be playing this game. It’s two careers for a lot of people. I’m thankful that I have been able to play so long and still be healthy. I’m not all banged up and beaten down. I still feel good.

“But as much as I would love to play forever, I know that I can’t. It’s gotta end at some point.

“That point is now.

“Today, I’m retiring.”

The No. 2 pick in the 2002 draft, a North Carolina kid chosen by his home-state Panthers, Peppers is the last player from that year’s draft to retire.

‘Thank you’

In the video he produced with the Panthers, who he played with from 2002-2009, then again from 2017-2018 with stops in Chicago and Green Bay in between, Peppers said thank you to the team’s fans.

[Watch live: Super Bowl LIII on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET]

“Thank you. For the victories and the good times. For the lessons, and for the times we desired more. For the sacrifices, the belief, the confidence, the unwavering support. I am thankful,” Peppers says. “Because without you, this wasn’t possible.

Story continues

“Thank you for the spirit, the resolve, the attitude to ‘keep pounding’. It’s not something we just say around here; it’s how we live. I’m thankful for the things you showed me about life that were bigger than football. For a second chance, a new beginning. You see, the players, we come and we go. The constant is you.”

Julius Peppers has something to say… pic.twitter.com/VKGjFmlWum — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 1, 2019





Peppers didn’t give an indication of what’s next, but he says, “It’s not goodbye; it’s kind of like ‘I’ll see you later.’ ”

We’ll probably see him soon: he is Carolina’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. That award will be presented on Saturday night.

Hall of Fame in the future?

It’s almost certain that Peppers will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future. The AP defensive rookie of the year in 2002, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro.

He missed just six of a possible 272 regular-season games in his career, and hadn’t missed a game since 2007.

“In getting to know Julius over these past months, I’ve learned that he is a man of few words. When he speaks, everyone listens,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “With that in mind, I will be brief. He’s one of the best to ever wear a Carolina uniform. He carries himself with dignity, integrity and class, and will always be a Panther.”

Peppers finishes his career with 159.5 sacks, fourth-most all-time (Bruce Smith 200.0, Reggie White 198.0, Kevin Greene 160.0). He also racked up 82 pass break-ups, 52 forced fumbles, 21 fumbles recoveries, 11 interceptions, six defensive touchdowns and 724 total tackles.

He’s the only player in league history with more than 150 sacks and 10 interceptions.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:



• U.S. skiing star makes painful announcement

• Wetzel: Gronk’s star won’t dim if he retires

• LeBron doesn’t feel like himself in his return

• Paylor: There’s a method to Belichick’s old-school ways

