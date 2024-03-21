Panthers S Jordan Fuller has some pretty famous family members

Never mind football. Playing Six Degrees of Separation with Jordan Fuller is where the real fun is at.

The new Carolina Panthers safety spoke with local reporters on Wednesday, hosting his first chat since he signed his fresh one-year, $5.25 million deal. When the Zoom call ventured into the 26-year-old’s interests, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer asked Fuller about the sound-proof panel that was set up behind him.

Fuller, who said he’s been rapping and singing, told Kaye that he has a pretty big contact in the music industry.

“I enjoy it,” he replied. “It’s a part of my family. My mom sings. She has her solo career, but also she sang background with, basically, you name it—she sang with them. So grew up goin’ to concerts like Luther Vandross, he was Uncle Luther to us. She sang with Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys.”

Fuller’s mother, Cindy Mizelle, is a veteran vocalist who has backed many of music’s greatest artists. In addition to Uncle Luther, The Stones, Mariah and Alicia, Mizelle has also worked with Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, Steely Dan and more.

As of that wasn’t cool enough, Fuller even has a tie to the movie industry. His aunt, Meredith, is married to actor and comedian David Adkins—more commonly known as Sinbad.

Yeah, Sinbad is his uncle!

I was just trying to help out my nephew Jordan fuller #4 and his team mates on the Ohio state football team. I might have made it worse for them 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5Zm1P10PXG — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) August 6, 2018

So if Panthers owner David Tepper is looking to fill Bank of America Stadium with some more concerts this year, one of his newest players just might be able to help.

