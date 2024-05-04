Panthers great Cam Newton comments on David Tepper’s hat-snatching visit to local bar

We’ve learned that it’s pretty hard to get Cam Newton’s hat off of his head. So maybe he’s somewhat qualified, especially as a local legend, to speak on David Tepper’s cap-snatching visit to a popular Charlotte establishment.

Well, he did exactly that—on this week’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback commented on the Carolina Panthers owner’s recent stop into Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, which displayed a less-than-flattering sign regarding Tepper leading up to the 2024 NFL draft . . .

Panthers Owner David Tepper just stopped inside to have a word with the owners about the sign out front. This is not a joke #Panthers pic.twitter.com/SYI0AyOlk4 — Brock Saturno (@Bsaturno9) April 25, 2024

Here’s the clip from Cam:

"If I responded to every person who said something about me…that’s how you LOSE a fanbase!"@CameronNewton is challenging #Panthers owner David Tepper to go this whole season WITHOUT getting in trouble. https://t.co/lphYgXQork pic.twitter.com/o6AzIbIfQP — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) May 3, 2024

As first reported by Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer, Tepper walked into the bar and restaurant last Thursday after seeing the sign. Surveillance video of the visit showed Tepper seemingly speaking about the sign with two employees, one of which had his Philadelphia Eagles hat removed by the billionaire owner.

The exchange ended with a handshake, so Tepper’s latest eyebrow-raising incident wasn’t all that hostile. But hopefully, he takes Cam up on that challenge.

