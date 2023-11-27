Panthers fire QBs coach Josh McCown, RBs coach Duce Staley

The Panthers have made more changes to their coaching staff.

After Frank Reich was fired as head coach earlier on Monday, the club has also dismissed quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

McCown and Staley were part of a large group of coaches the Panthers brought in with the idea that they would help develop a young quarterback and create a dynamic offense. Through 11 games this season, that vision was not realized.

A longtime backup quarterback, McCown has been mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate in recent cycles. This was his first NFL coaching job.

Staley was an Eagles assistant coach from 2011-2020 before becoming the Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2021. He officially left Detroit for Carolina in February.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, interim coach Chris Tabor and special advisor Jim Caldwell made the decision to move on from McCown and Staley.

At 1-10, the Panthers will take on the Buccaneers in Week 13.