Panthers complete virtual interview with Dolphins OC Frank Smith for HC job

The Carolina Panthers have checked off another chat in their head-coaching search.

As announced on Tuesday, the team has completed their interview with Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith. The 42-year-old is now the fifth candidate to complete his virtual interview with the organization—joining 2023’s interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Smith started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami University (Ohio) in 2004. He then moved on to Butler University, where he began as the offensive line coach in 2006 and moved up to offensive coordinator between 2007 and 2008.

His jump to the NFL sidelines came in 2010, as an assistant offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints. After five years in the NFC South, he became a tight ends coach—for the Chicago Bears between 2015 and 2017 and for the Las Vegas Raiders between 2018 and 2020.

The Milwaukee, Wis. native then went Hollywood in 2021, joining the Los Angeles Rams as their run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Smith has since been conducting one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in Miami over the past two seasons.

