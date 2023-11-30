Panthers claim Shaquill Griffin off waivers from Texans

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is bringing a familiar face to the building.

As announced on Thursday afternoon, the Panthers have claimed cornerback Shaquill Griffin off waivers. The seventh-year defensive back was released by the Houston Texans yesterday.

Griffin was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where Fitterer had been serving as a co-director of player personnel at the time. The University of Central Florida product played four seasons in the northwest—having recorded 249 combined tackles, a sack and six interceptions over 57 games.

The third year of that tenure, the 2019 campaign, resulted in a Pro Bowl nod for Griffin—who earned a career-high overall defensive grade of 77.0 from Pro Football Focus.

He moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 on a three-year, $44.5 million pact. Griffin would only see through two of those years, as he was released by the Jaguars earlier this spring.

Houston came calling just five days later, as they signed Jackson on March 13. He’s started in six of his 10 games this season.

With the Panthers still dealing with a handful of injuries in their secondary—including to cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson as well as safety Vonn Bell—Griffin will add some much-needed depth to the defense.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire