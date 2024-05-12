Panthers’ Barkov unfazed by Bruins’ antics: ‘Everyone’s trying to ... get under your skin’

While most of the animosity surrounding the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins is currently on the center-ice collision between the Florida’s Sam Bennett and Boston’s Brad Marchand in the first period of Florida’s eventual 6-2 win on Friday, there was an earlier scene in that game involving the Bruins trying to get under the skin of one of the Panthers’ stars.

At the opening faceoff, which had to be attempted three times before the game could finally begin, both Boston’s Charlie Coyle and Marchand got in Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov’s face. Marchand twice leaned over and whispered something in Barkov’s ear.

“There’s a lot of things said on the ice,” Barkov said. “It doesn’t matter what was said on the opening draw. It happens the whole game on both sides.

“In the playoffs, it’s always tight games and tight battles,” Barkov continued. “Everyone’s trying to do their best to somehow get under your skin and play as hard as possible.”

Most normal Brad Marchand face-off encounter

But Barkov wasn’t fazed by the Bruins’ attempts to agitate him. Instead, he continued to play like the top-tier player he is. He logged two assists, won 10 of 19 faceoffs and logged six hits — one shy of Bennett for most on the team.

“He’s such a horse,” Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe said. “I think if anything, he would just be confused why someone was trying to do that.”

Entering Game 4 of the series on Sunday, Barkov ranks second on the team with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) while winning 57.9 percent of his faceoffs and logging 27 hits.

“We need Barky out there,” star Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk said. “He’s been the best player all series and honestly all playoffs for us. He’s just been an absolute beast. We’ll take him on the ice and be very happy about that.”

May 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) struggles to get to the bench after being hit during the first period of game three of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Marchand, meanwhile, will not play in Game 4 on Sunday following his collision with Bennett, a play to which the Bruins have taken offense.

On the play, Bennett passed the puck forward in the neutral zone before colliding with Marchand near the benches at center ice about three-and-a-half minutes into regulation. Marchand appeared to have lowered his shoulder as the two collided.

Marchand appeared to be in some pain after taking a hit from Bennett.

Marchand went to the bench in pain but played through the second period. He didn’t return to the ice in the third.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on Saturday said “there’s clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn’t intentional, but we have our view of it.” He doubled down on that notion pregame Sunday, adding he took personal responsibility for his team not retaliating for a play he thought was “outside the lines” and that Bennett “knew what he was doing.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice disagreed with that notion.

“It was just a collision,” Maurice said Saturday morning. “In a perfect world, every team has everybody healthy. Nobody likes to see him get hurt.”

