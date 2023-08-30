Panthers announce 11 signings to initial 2023 practice squad
The Carolina Panthers did plenty of work on Tuesday, making over 20 moves to get their once 90-man roster down to just 53. But, as always, their work was never done.
Next, on Wednesday, came the construction of the team’s initial practice squad. Here, as announced this afternoon, are the first 11 members of the group:
G Deonte Brown
G J.D. DiRenzo
G Justin McCray
DL Raequan Williams
DL Taylor Stallworth
OLB Eku Leota
OLB Jordan Thomas
CB Mark Milton
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
S Eric Rowe
With NFL teams allowed to carry 16 players per practice squad, the Panthers will have five more spots to fill in the upcoming days. So expect, especially after the extra cuts and maneuvering throughout the league on Wednesday, some more additions soon.
As for who those additions may be, Carolina could look to bring back the trio of players they just waived in quarterback Matt Corral, wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten.