Panthers agree to terms with WR David Moore, LB Justin Strnad

The Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran receiver David Moore on a one-year deal, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore, 29, was with Dave Canales and Brad Idzik in Tampa last year.

He has played only 10 games the past two seasons, including seven in 2023. Moore totaled five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown last season.

Moore, who was with Seattle his first four seasons, spent the 2021 offseason with Carolina.

The Panthers also agreed to terms with linebacker Justin Strnad on a one-year deal, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Strnad, 27, appeared in 50 games with five starts for the Broncos the past three seasons.

In 2023, he played 17 games and made five tackles, seeing action on 395 special teams snaps. Strnad has not played on defense since 2021.