Panthers add three players to Thursday’s Week 8 injury report

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Perhaps the last turn of unfortunate events the Carolina Panthers can afford to take on is even towards more uncertainty along their offensive line. Welp . . .

On Thursday, the team added three new names to the Week 8 injury report ahead of its matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. That trio includes center Matt Paradis, who was limited with a back issue, and tackle Trent Scott, who did participate fully despite a finger injury.

Potentially being without Paradis would be a major hit for Carolina, considering the primary backup at center in Pat Elflein is also working his way back from a hip injury. Sam Tecklenburg, who is in his second year, would likely get the nod if Paradis can’t go.

Luckily, however, the current status of left tackle Cameron Erving—in addition to Scott being a full-go—are two positive signs as the week winds down.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

Limited

Limited

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

DNP

DNP

FB Giovanni Ricci

Concussion

Limited

Full

T Cameron Erving

Neck

Full

Full

T Daviyon Nixon

Knee

Limited

DNP

DE Darryl Johnson

Hamstring

DNP

T Trent Scott

Finger

Full

C Matt Paradis

Back

Limited

