Panthers add three players to Thursday’s Week 8 injury report
Perhaps the last turn of unfortunate events the Carolina Panthers can afford to take on is even towards more uncertainty along their offensive line. Welp . . .
On Thursday, the team added three new names to the Week 8 injury report ahead of its matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. That trio includes center Matt Paradis, who was limited with a back issue, and tackle Trent Scott, who did participate fully despite a finger injury.
Potentially being without Paradis would be a major hit for Carolina, considering the primary backup at center in Pat Elflein is also working his way back from a hip injury. Sam Tecklenburg, who is in his second year, would likely get the nod if Paradis can’t go.
Luckily, however, the current status of left tackle Cameron Erving—in addition to Scott being a full-go—are two positive signs as the week winds down.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
Limited
Limited
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
FB Giovanni Ricci
Concussion
Limited
Full
T Cameron Erving
Neck
Full
Full
T Daviyon Nixon
Knee
Limited
DNP
DE Darryl Johnson
Hamstring
–
DNP
T Trent Scott
Finger
–
Full
C Matt Paradis
Back
–
Limited
