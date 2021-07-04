Panthers 2021 training camp: 5 under-the-radar players to watch on offense

The Carolina Panthers begin their 2021 training camp schedule on July 28. Once it begins, we will be hearing a lot about big names like Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold and Brian Burns along the way. A lot of guys will wind up flying under the radar, though.

Let’s take a look at five players on offense who will be worth following as training camp unfolds this year.

QB: Will Grier

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers didn't select any quarterbacks or keep either of the college free agents they had around briefly after the draft. That could offer an opening to get 2019 third-round pick Will Grier back into business. Last year, Grier competed with P.J. Walker for the backup quarterback role. Eventually Walker won that battle, but he did not perform well during the season. That means Grier might have a chance to claim that QB2 spot behind Sam Darnold if he can demonstrate some real progress during camp.

RB: Spencer Brown

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The running back picture is crowded, as per usual at this time of year. Christian McCaffrey is locked in as the starter and Chuba Hubbard's spot is secure, but aside from that none of the running backs on the roster are a guaranteed thing. One of the backups in the mix is Brown, who rushed for over 4,000 yards in college. To earn his spot he might have to show something as a receiver. However, he only posted 20 catches at UAB.

WR: Omar Bayless

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

There are a couple receivers who missed all or most of the 2020 season who'll be worth keeping an eye on. One of them is Omar Bayless, who was last year's training camp darling before a knee issue knocked him out in August, landing him on injured reserve the entire year. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Bayless has the size and length of a legitimate red zone threat in the NFL and he scored 17 touchdowns in his final season at Arkansas State.

TE: Stephen Sullivan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first move that GM Scott Fitterer made in his new role was signing former Seahawks tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan. Sullivan played wide receiver for two seasons at LSU, so he shares a connection with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. That working knowledge could give him an edge over the other tight ends fighting for a roster spot like Giovanni Ricci.

OL: David Moore

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into 2021, the offensive line appears to be this team's weakest position group on paper. Aside from Taylor Moton at right tackle and Matt Paradis at center nobody seems to be settled. That means there will be opportunities for young OL to prove themselves. The most intriguing among them is David Moore, who impressed coach Matt Rhule at the Senior Bowl. Moore can play multiple spots, with experience at guard and center. That might be invaluable for a unit that needs as much flexibility as it can get. [vertical-gallery id=637870]

