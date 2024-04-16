Palmer has shown why he left City - Coady

[BBC]

Cole Palmer has a chance of winning the Premier League Golden Boot after hitting four goals past Everton at Stamford Bridge, having scored a hat-trick inside the first 29 minutes of the game.

The midfielder has recorded 20 Premier League goals so far this season, bringing him level with Erling Haaland of Manchester City, and he has now scored the most league goals in a campaign for the Blues since Diego Costa in 2016-17.

Leicester City defender Conor Coady praised the 21-year-old for becoming the Blues' "main man" this season on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He is keeping Chelsea going a little bit this season.

"He has been a bright spark for Chelsea. What he is doing is fantastic. Everybody asked the question at the start of the season about whether he should be leaving [Manchester] City. He has shown everybody why he left City and why he is becoming the main man at Chelsea."

Coady also commented on whether he believes England manager Gareth Southgate should be looking to take Palmer to the Euros: "You have got to take him in the summer because he can affect games. That is what England need.

"Whether the England gaffer takes him for that, we don't know, but what a fantastic player this season.

"He deserves it as well."

