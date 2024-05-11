Advertisement

Pakistan in South Africa 2024-25

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and South Africa's David Miller
December

10 1st Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

13 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

14 3rd Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

17 1st ODI, Paarl (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

19 2nd ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

22 3rd ODI, Johannesburg (d/n) (12:00 GMT)

26-30 1st Test, Centurion (08:00 GMT)

January

3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town (08:30 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made