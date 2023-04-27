Packers get WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Josh Norris’ final 2023 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2023 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Josh Norris, Underdog Network

The pick: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The reasoning: “The move from 15 to 13 was subtle, but noteworthy as the Packers have identical needs to the Patriots. This could be an offensive lineman if Darnell Wright is available. It could be a pass rusher. Or it could be JSN, who Bill Belichick himself has done extensive homework on.”

Our breakdown: Smith-Njigba is on the smaller side, he missed most of 2022 with a hamstring injury, and the Packers haven’t picked a first-round receiver since 2002, but this would be a slam dunk. The former Buckeye is the top pass-catcher and receiver and arguably a top-10 overall talent in the draft class. He’s entering the NFL with easily translatable skills in terms of creating separation and getting open with explosive and subtle movements, and he catches everything. Put him in the slot in between Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and the Packers would be cooking. The need at receiver and in the passing game overall is clear. Smith-Njigba is pro-ready and would create easy, high-percentage throws for Jordan Love in Matt LaFleur’s scheme. Similar to Julian Edelman and Amon-Ra St. Brown, JSN is – at his best – going to be a 90-to-100-catch receiver who wins in the middle of the field and gobbles up first downs at the next level. Together, Smith-Njigba and Watson – perfect complements of one another – could create one of the most dynamic receiver combos in football.

The player info

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Height: 6-1

Weight: 196

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.52

Vertical leap: 35″

Broad jump: 10-5

Three-cone: 6.57

Short shuttle: 3.93

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 8.34

Pre-draft visit: No

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire