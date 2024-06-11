Packers WR Christian Watson picked as top comeback player for 2024

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson played in only nine games and was on the field for fewer than 500 total snaps because of unrelenting hamstring injuries during the 2023 season.

With talent aplenty and a potential solution for the injuries now acquired, Watson is being viewed as a top comeback candidate for 2024.

In his list of nine NFL players who fit the “bounce-back bill,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm included Watson.

From Edholm: “There’s no doubt Green Bay’s young group of pass catchers is the envy of the NFL, with ample firepower spread around. That might limit Watson’s star potential as the group’s pseudo-WR1, perhaps sharing those honors with Reed. But Watson was the assumed go-to target entering last season, and it’s too soon to forget that — especially if his hamstring issues have been mitigated.”

This offseason, Watson spent time with specialists at the University of Wisconsin to help understand why he keeps suffering so many lower-body injuries. The potential answer? Strength asymmetry in his legs. Watson’s work to rectify the imbalance this offseason could help keep him on the field in a full-time role in 2024.

The on-field results have been electric when Watson has been available. Over a three-game stretch before his second hamstring injury in 2023, Watson caught 14 passes and scored four touchdowns as the Packers rattled off impressive wins over the Chargers, Lions and Chiefs and revived their season. Over the final eight games of 2022, Watson produced three 100-yard receiving games and scored eight total touchdowns as the Packers made a late dash in Aaron Rodgers’ final stretch as the quarterback.

Watson is a playmaker. A catalyst. The definition of a difference maker.

Now, imagine Watson — more physically and mentally strong entering Year 3 in the NFL — playing a full 17-game schedule with ascending young quarterback Jordan Love in Matt LaFleur’s vertical-heavy passing game? It’s a potentially explosive combination of factors for a receiver dripping with naturally talent.

Watson must prove the hamstring issues are a thing of the past. Can he get through training camp without an injury? His first two NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries suffered before the start of the regular season. Coming into a year close to 100 percent will be vital.

Consider this: For his career, Watson is averaging 8.7 yards per target. At that rate, he’d need only 115 targets — just targets, not receptions — to reach 1,000 receiving yards over 17 games in 2024. It’s certainly possible.

A verified big-play and touchdown creator, Watson just needs more opportunities. And the only way to get more opportunities is staying on the field. He’ll have his chance in 2024.

