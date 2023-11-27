Packers waive Bo Melton, James Robinson

The Packers returned from an extended break after their Thanksgiving win over the Lions on Monday and they announced a couple of roster moves as part of the day's activities.

They released wide receiver Bo Melton and running back James Robinson. No corresponding additions have been made to the roster at this point.

Melton played eight snaps in last Thursday's win, but Dontayvion Wicks has cleared the concussion protocol and should be back against the Chiefs this week.

Robinson signed to the active roster ahead of the Lions game with Aaron Jones battling a knee injury. Jones took part in stretching before practice on Monday and his status will be updated on Wednesday's injury report.