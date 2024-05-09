Packers varsity soccer honored during banquet

May 8—MOULTRIE — During the 2023-24 end of season banquet for the Packers soccer program, each athlete on the varsity roster was given an All-Region T-shirt for taking first place; and, was honored for overcoming the first round of state playoff and making it to the elite eight for the first time in the program's 31-year history.

Twenty-five Packer athletes played on the varsity roster this season: Navi Rodriguez, Joshua Ramirez, Christian Nunez, Jessie Guerrero, Uziel Garcia-Diaz, Bryan Ortiz, Cason Haskins, Turner McDaniel, Adrian Gallardo, Banks Flowers, Will Blanton, Edgar Contreras, Christian Mata, Dierick Espinoza, Hudson Glenn, Oswaldo Leon, Kevin Hernandez, Luis Mejia, Thomas Preza, Mario Potillo, Irineo Daniel Martinez, Alexis Villeda, Bennett Goss, Wilson Hulett and Netalm Garcia.

Student managers Christian Lucio and Fredrico Vasquez also assisted the Packers this season.

Of these students, 14 of them are graduating this year: Mata, Espinoza, Glenn, Leon, Hernandez, Maria, Preza, Daniel Martinez, Villeda, Goss, Hulett, Netalm Garcia, Portillo and Vasquez.

When the individual awards were given, Mata received a total of five.

Receiving both the overall player of the year and the offensive player of the year awards, Mata was also given a spot on the 299 All-Star team, placed on the first team for the region awards and academically achieved the scholar award.

In addition to Mata, there were 12 other athletes who accomplished the scholar award: Ramirez, Nunez, Garcia-Diaz, Haskins, McDaniel, Espinoza, Glenn, Preza, Flowers, Blanton, Goss and Hulett.

Four other position awards were presented.

Midfield player of the year was awarded to Ramirez, while Daniel Martinez was given the defensive player of the year.

Natalm Garcia took home the cape crusader award, and Glenn won the most valuable player.

The 229 all region game will have — including Mata — five Packers playing, including: Hulett, Daniel Martinez, Glenn and Leon.

Several Packers were also placed on the All-Region teams.

Haskins and Guerrero were both given a spot as an honorable mention, while Ortiz, Ramirez, Espinoza, Garcia-Diaz and Contreras all have a spot on second team.

Along with Mata, Glenn, Daniel Martinez, Leon and Hulett are also on first team.

Moving in to the junior varsity roster, having a final record of 15-0 overall, the team had a goal ratio of 65-3 and won first in the inaugural super region JV tournament.

The JV roster was compiled of the following athletes: Gilbert Cruz-Morales, Alan Guerrero, Amicah Carroll, Neivy Ramirez, Carlos Juarez, Erwin Agullar, Yonathan Villeda, Brian Cinto, Luis Jose, Victor Morales, Issac Santos, Christian Nunez, Navi Rodriguez, Romeo Lopez, Aiden Nunez, Mykel Reid, Nathan Perales, Rylan Arias, Alex Aviles, Angel Gomez, Abel Alvarodo-Lopez, Brandon Hernandez and Emanual Buena.

Of all these athletes, Guerrero was the only one to receive the scholar award for maintaining a 90% average in every single class throughout the year.

From the five individual awards, five different athletes were honored.

Villeda was given the honor of the offensive play of the year while defensive player of the year was received by Perales and midfield player of the year was presented to Christian Nunez.

Most valuable player was awarded to Arias, and Carroll took home the cape crusader.

The 2023-24 season for both teams is officially over, but now it's time to turn to summer ball and preparing for the next season.