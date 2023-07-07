Packers training camp roster battle preview: 5 or 6 cornerbacks?

We know what the top end of the Green Bay Packers depth chart at cornerback is going to look like, but during training camp, a battle may take place on the back end for the one or two roster spots that are up for grabs.

What we can say with certainty right now is that Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Keisean Nixon will be on the initial 53-man roster. If Eric Stokes is healthy come Week 1, he, of course, will be as well. However, if Stokes begins the season on the PUP list still recovering from a foot injury, he will have to miss the first four games of the season.

For some context, during the Matt LaFleur era in Green Bay, the Packers have rostered seven cornerbacks in 2019, six cornerbacks in 2020 and 2021, and five cornerbacks in 2022. Competing for the final roster spot or two will be Corey Ballentine, Carrington Valentine, Shemar Jean-Charles, Tyrell Ford, William Hooper, and Kiondre Thomas.

Based on what I saw during OTAs and minicamp, I believe that once Stokes is healthy, the Packers will have six cornerbacks on the roster, with Ballentine and Valentine earning those final roster spots, with both being able to carve out roles.

During the voluntary OTA practices, the Packers were without Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas. This meant that in the first open practice, the “starting” boundary cornerbacks were Ballentine and Jean-Charles, with Nixon in the slot. However, by the end of minicamp, it was Valentine lined across from Ballentine. LaFleur would specifically mention Valentine following one of the practices, saying that he had done an “unbelievable job.” Ballentine, meanwhile, had two near interceptions off Jordan Love.

Barring any injuries, Ballentine, Valentine, and Jean-Charles aren’t going to be seeing any defensive snaps this season, meaning that special teams contributions will play an important role when deciding who is going to make the team. Jean-Charles began the 2022 season as a member of the special teams unit, but after being sidelined with an injury, he was unable to regain that playing time upon his return. In fact, for a number of games down the stretch, he was a healthy scratch on Sundays.

Ballentine didn’t take his first special teams snaps until Week 10 of last season but became a core member of that unit. Despite ranking 18th on the team in total special teams snaps, he finished the season sixth in solo tackles. Valentine comes to the NFL with nearly 300 special teams snaps from his time at Kentucky, and possesses elite athleticism, good length, and is comfortable playing on an island. He is also a draft pick, which is important to note because the Packers have often favored keeping their own draft selections when it comes to those final roster spots that may be up for grabs.

Depending on Stokes’ availability at the start of the season, the Packers may roster just five cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster, but I expect them to ultimately be at six once he returns. Ballentine made an impact on special teams in 2022 and was the clear fourth option at cornerback – behind Alexander, Douglas, and Nixon with Stokes sidelined – during the offseason programs. Valentine is a draft pick, has special teams experience, and ended up ahead of Jean-Charles on the defensive depth chart during the open practices while catching the eye of LaFleur. If this is how things play out, then Jean-Charles, Ford, Hooper, and Thomas will be left off the 53-man roster.

