Packers are reportedly signing Blake Bortles, but who will he be backing up?

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
There is a new quarterback in Green Bay, but all eyes are still waiting to see if one is on the way out.

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Blake Bortles to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since his exit from the Jaguars, Bortles has spent two stints with the Los Angeles Rams as Jared Goff's back-up and one with the Denver Broncos, the latter of which came mostly on the practice squad. He did not appear in a game during the 2020 season.

As the Packers roster currently stands, Bortles joins a quarterback room featuring reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. The question, however, is if that will be true when the season begins.

What does Blake Bortles signing mean for Aaron Rodgers?

Sep 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) shake hands after a gam at EverBank Field. Green Bay Packers won 27-23. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
Blake Bortles is joining the Packers QB room. (Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

It was reported on draft day that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay due to frustration with the team's decision-makers. A follow-up report indicated that Rodgers is seriously considering retirement if the team doesn't let him go, another detailed Rodgers' revulsion of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Brett Favre has naturally weighed in.

The situation is serious enough that Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is talking about a hypothetical exit. Not helping the situation is Gutekunst signaling that Love isn't yet ready to take over as the starter, via The Athletic:

“He’s got a long way to go,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the first round of this year’s draft. “But we’re ecstatic for his development.

“Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop. I think it’s pretty early to be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just kind of the no-spring, but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.”

So Bortles could be a relatively expensive third-string QB, Rodgers' back-up rather than the still developing Love, Love's back-up if Rodgers exits or maybe even a starter if everything falls apart. 

Alongside Rodgers and Love, the Packers carried three quarterbacks on their roster last season with Tim Boyle aboard. Love was inactive for every game while Boyle served as the immediate back-up behind Rodgers, and it's possible Bortles could fulfill the same role as Love continues to develop. 

Of course, you would hope that Love reaches the point where the team actually wants him on the gameday roster at some point this year. Signing a veteran like Bortles rather than someone like the undrafted Boyle could mean the Packers want to be ready for anything.

