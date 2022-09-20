Packers sign rookie LB DQ Thomas to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made an adjustment to the practice squad on Tuesday by releasing receiver Travis Fulgham to make room for the signing of rookie linebacker DQ Thomas.

Thomas (6-2, 216) is an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He signed with the New York Jets in May, spent training camp with the Jets and then signed onto the Jets practice squad for one week to start the regular season.

At MTSU, Thomas set the school record for tackles for loss (53.0) and finished third in sacks (20.5).

As a senior, Thomas produced 89 tackles (17.0 for loss), 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, seven hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble over 12 games.

Overall, Thomas created 309 tackles, nine pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions while playing in 60 games over five seasons.

Tony Pauline’s scouting report of Thomas for PFN: “Thomas is undersized, but he’s an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who makes a lot of tackles behind the line of scrimmage while showing ability in coverage. He’s been a solid player at Middle Tennessee and could have a home on an NFL roster as an eighth linebacker.”

Thomas will wear No. 48 for the Packers.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire