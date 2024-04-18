Packers sign OT Andre Dillard

The Packers signed free agent Andre Dillard to a contract, the team announced.

The Packers have a lot of questions in their offensive line, with left tackle David Bakhtiari a free agent after his release by Green Bay. They have Rasheed Walker, Kadeem Teifort, Zach Tom, Luke Tenuta and Caleb Jones at tackle on their roster, so Dillard likely will compete for the left tackle job.

The Packers also still could — and probably will — draft multiple linemen next week.

Dillard, 28, has played mostly left tackle in his career, but he also has experience at right tackle. He has appeared in 59 games with 19 starts, including a career-high 10 at left tackle for the Titans in 2023.

He played a career-high 562 offensive snaps last season.

The Titans released him March 15.

The Eagles made him the 22nd overall pick in 2019, and he spent his first four seasons with the team.