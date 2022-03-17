Packers sign former Bears punter Pat O’Donnell

The Green Bay Packers have a new punter.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers signed former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, who has been the punter in Chicago for the last eight seasons, will replace Corey Bojorquez in Green Bay.

Last season, O’Donnell ranked 23rd in overall punting grade at Pro Football Focus. He was also 31st in net punting average and 32nd in average hangtime.

His career punting average is 45.1 yards, with 220 punts inside the 20-yard line.

A veteran, O’Donnell is now a likely specialist for Rich Bisaccia’s special teams in Green Bay.

O’Donnell, 31, was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014. He has punted 577 times in his career. He also threw a touchdown pass on his only NFL attempt during the 2017 season.

List