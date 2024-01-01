Packers sign Bo Melton to active roster

Packers wide receiver Bo Melton played a starring role in Sunday's win over the Vikings and he'll be back with the team for Week 18.

Melton was signed to the active roster off of the practice squad on Monday. Melton played on Sunday night as a temporary elevation and caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 33-10 victory.

It was Melton's fourth appearance of the season. He had five catches for 51 yards in his first three outings for Green Bay.

The Packers opened a roster spot for Melton by placing wide receiver Samori Toure on injured reserve. Toure had eight catches for 78 yards in 11 games.