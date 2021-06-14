Packers set dates for shareholders meeting, Family Night

The Green Bay Packers have set dates for two of the biggest events of the summer.

The team has scheduled the “Annual Meeting of Shareholders” for Monday, July 26 at Lambeau Field. More information should be provided to shareholders later this month. The meeting is open to all shareholders and is usually set for the day before the start of training camp. Top executives and other important members of the organization typically speak to shareholders.

The team also set Saturday, Aug. 7 for the “Packers Family Night” practice, held inside Lambeau Field. Once a scrimmage, the event is now a glorified practice. The team usually has a fireworks show following the practice.

COVID-19 turned the shareholders meeting into a virtual event last year, and Family Night was canceled.

The Packers will announce dates and times for training camp soon, but the first day for the start of training camp around the NFL is July 27.