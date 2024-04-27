Packers select Tulane QB Michael Pratt at No. 245 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt at No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Pratt (6-2, 217) started 44 games across four seasons at Tulane. He completed 60.6 percent of his passes, tossed 90 touchdown passes against 26 interceptions and rushed for 28 touchdowns. During each of his four seasons as the starter, Pratt threw at least 20 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. He also improved his completion percentage each season, finishing with a career-high mark of 65.4 in 2023.

Pratt, a Florida native who is 22 years old, was a team captain and attended the Senior Bowl.

Pratt hit 36″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-6 in the broad jump and completed the short shuttle in 4.23 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.20 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.28 out of 10.0.

Pratt will compete with Sean Clifford to be Jordan Love’s backup. Alex McGough, who spent last season on the practice squad, is also on the roster at quarterback.

