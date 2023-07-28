Packers running back A.J. Dillon bobblehead has feature no other bobblehead does

A.J. Dillon bobblehead

GREEN BAY – A.J. Dillon's enormous legs are taking him places.

The Green Bay Packers running back, whose quadriceps are likely the largest in the NFL, got the key to Door County in 2021 and regularly promotes the area, and earlier in July, he released a children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing." Now he's featured in a limited edition bobblehead that includes, as it surely must, bobbly quads.

Dillon, who started this season's training camp on Wednesday, says his legs have their own nicknames. One is called Quadzilla and the other the Quadfather.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame CEO Phil Sklar said that to his knowledge, Dillon's is the only bobblehead with moveable quads. "There are bobble bellies and bobble tails and bobble legs, but we didn't find any bobble quads," he said.

Five-hundred of the numbered, special edition bobbleheads, which are about 8 inches tall, go on sale today. They can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and from Bobbles Galore, as well as at the museum, 170 S. First St., Milwaukee. The bobbleheads are $50 each. with an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

Dillon, who attended Boston College, was a second-round draft pick by the Packers in 2020 NFL draft. During his first three seasons with the Packers, Dillon accumulated 2,355 total yards, of which 1,815 were rushing yards, and 16 touchdowns.

He generally shares running back duties with Aaron Jones.

A native of Baltimore, 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon had three standout seasons at Boston College before declaring early for the NFL draft. In 35 games for the Eagles, Dillon carried the ball 845 times for a school-record 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-ACC honors three years in a row.

Dillon become one of Door County's most ardent unofficial ambassadors after his wife, Gabrielle, who has family on the peninsula and is a longtime visitor, introduced him to the Wisconsin vacation spot. He is sometimes called "the mayor of Door County," a title hung on him by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

