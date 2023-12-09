Packers rule out Christian Watson, list Aaron Jones as questionable

The Packers ruled out receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) for Monday Night Football.

Watson exited Sunday's win over the Chiefs with his injury and did not practice this week. Jayden Reed (chest) did not receive a designation, though, so Green Bay will have the rest of its receiving corps available.

"Christian's a big part of our offense, and he’s really hit his groove," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Saturday's practice, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "He made so many great plays the last few weeks, but I feel good about the other guys. I think they've really developed and got a lot of guys we can move in different spots to help pick up for that loss."

Watson has 28 catches for 422 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful.

The Packers listed running back Aaron Jones (knee), cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Eric Stokes (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (chest) as questionable.