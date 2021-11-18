Packers rookie OL Royce Newman working through inconsistencies

Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich can see the potential in rookie guard Royce Newman, but he’s also pushing the fourth-round pick to improve and overcome the inconsistencies that have plagued the start of his NFL career.

Newman has started all 10 games at right guard for the Packers, but he’s allowed five sacks and been penalized three times.

“I would say he’s inconsistent,” Stenavich said Wednesday. “There are improvements, definitely, and he’s done a lot of good things, but there’s definitely been some inconsistencies that we’re going to have to keep working through. He plays hard. He’s working at it. It’s a matter of fixing his errors, fixing his fundamentals, and making him a better-rounded player. Once he fixes those fundamental errors and fundamental concerns, I think he’s going to be a really solid player in this league.”

Of the 59 NFL guards that have played at least 350 snaps, Newman ranks 54th in overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He’s allowed 19 total pressures, the second-most on the team behind Billy Turner (24) this season, and he’s the lowest-rated run-blocking offensive lineman among the Packers starters.

Stenavich said Newman is going through a typical rookie development cycle, and the Packers are seeing “steady slow improvements.” Newman is coming off a strong performance against the Seahawks, which was his highest-graded game overall and by far his best game as a run-blocker.

A big test awaits. Can the rookie start stacking successes and play well on Sunday in a tough environment at U.S. Bank Stadium, especially against a handful of veteran interior defenders such as Dalvin Tomlinson?

The Packers will have a decision to make within the starting five offensive linemen once All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returns. Stenavich said Jon Runyan has more positional flexibility than Newman, who has primarily played right guard. It’s possible Runyan could move to right guard, allowing Elgton Jenkins to go back to his left guard spot and moving Newman to the bench as a top backup.

