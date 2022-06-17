Packers release backup QB Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers reduced the team’s quarterback room to three players by releasing backup Kurt Benkert on Friday.

Benkert, who signed with the Packers last May, spent the entire 2021 season on the team’s practice squad as the No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. He was activated to the roster as a backup to Love when Rodgers was out with COVID-19.

Benkert turns 27 in July. His release leaves the Packers with Rodgers, Love and Danny Etling as the three quarterbacks on the roster. The move comes at the conclusion of the team’s offseason workout program and opens up a roster spot on the 90-man roster.

Benkert, who became well-liked within the fan base, sent this tweet after the news:

Life man 🤟🏼. I appreciate everything that came with being a Packer. Equally as excited to see what’s next, can’t wait to get to work. https://t.co/cGxZhSo1Yg — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2022

