FOLLOW LIVE:

U.S. Open second-round updates: Will anyone separate from pack in Brookline?

Packers release backup QB Kurt Benkert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kurt Benkert
    Kurt Benkert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Green Bay Packers reduced the team’s quarterback room to three players by releasing backup Kurt Benkert on Friday.

Benkert, who signed with the Packers last May, spent the entire 2021 season on the team’s practice squad as the No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. He was activated to the roster as a backup to Love when Rodgers was out with COVID-19.

Benkert turns 27 in July. His release leaves the Packers with Rodgers, Love and Danny Etling as the three quarterbacks on the roster. The move comes at the conclusion of the team’s offseason workout program and opens up a roster spot on the 90-man roster.

Benkert, who became well-liked within the fan base, sent this tweet after the news:

List

Projecting Packers starters on offense for 2022 season

Recommended Stories