Packers promote Equanimeous St. Brown to gameday roster for Week 4

The Green Bay Packers promoted wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 4 using the COVID-19 replacement option.

The team has defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list, providing the opportunity to promote a player from the practice squad as a one-week replacement. St. Brown, who was already promoted to the gameday roster for Week 2, was the pick. He’ll help replace receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

St. Brown caught one pass for no yards in the Packers’ win over the Detroit Lions. A sixth-round pick in 2018, he has 29 catches for 445 yards and a touchdown over 25 career games.

St. Brown will join Randall Cobb, rookie Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor as the primary backups behind expected starters Davante Adams and Allen Lazard at receiver.

Because St. Brown was promoted using the COVID replacement option, he is eligible to be promoted to the gameday roster one more time in 2021.

